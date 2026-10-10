CJP calls for ‘Chalo Jantar Mantar’ protest on Sunday at 10 am

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Following the detention of thousands of people, including students from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), during the anti-EC protest on October 10, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced another round of protests on Sunday.
Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP’s national organisation in-charge, announced the protest in a post on X.
“We had gone to Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, who snatched the voting rights of 12 crore voters. But this dictatorial government, led by Modi and Shah, detained all our leaders—Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das—as well as all student leaders and volunteers,” Shinde said.
“They think that if they detain us today, we will retreat out of fear. This fear on the part of Modi and Shah shows that we have already won half the battle. This is the beginning of a new struggle. I want to tell Modi and Shah that we will break their arrogance just as we did before. We will not stop protesting until we secure Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation,” he added.
“Tomorrow at 10 am, we will march towards Jantar Mantar again. I appeal to everyone to turn up in large numbers. Wherever the Delhi Police stops you, make that place your Jantar Mantar,” Shinde said.
Meanwhile, when contacted, Delhi Police said that its deployment would remain the same as it had been on Saturday.
“Measures involving the metro and trains may be taken accordingly, depending on the situation on Sunday,” a police officer said.
According to a statement issued by the CJP, more than 15,000 people, including students, civil society members and political figures, had faced detention and police action. The party alleged that transport disruptions—including the cancellation of train and bus services, flight disruptions, metro station closures and the deployment of signal jammers—were intended to obstruct peaceful assembly.
“Civil disobedience and street protests will continue relentlessly until jails are filled and the government is held accountable. Democracy is not for sale,” the party said in its statement.
Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Srijan Bhattacharya of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said, “We are working with the broadest possible unity against dictatorship.”
He strongly condemned the administration’s actions, alleging that New Delhi had been turned into a fortified zone through restrictions on access to public assembly grounds at Jantar Mantar, the closure of metro stations, the suspension of train services, the deployment of signal jammers and pre-emptive detentions at transit hubs.
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