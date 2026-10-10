CJP calls for ‘Chalo Jantar Mantar’ protest on Sunday at 10 am

Police detained Cockroach Janta Party supporters during a demonstration near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

Following the detention of thousands of people, including students from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), during the anti-EC protest on October 10, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced another round of protests on Sunday.

Ajinkya Shinde, the CJP’s national organisation in-charge, announced the protest in a post on X.

“We had gone to Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, who snatched the voting rights of 12 crore voters. But this dictatorial government, led by Modi and Shah, detained all our leaders—Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das—as well as all student leaders and volunteers,” Shinde said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

“They think that if they detain us today, we will retreat out of fear. This fear on the part of Modi and Shah shows that we have already won half the battle. This is the beginning of a new struggle. I want to tell Modi and Shah that we will break their arrogance just as we did before. We will not stop protesting until we secure Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation,” he added.