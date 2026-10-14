CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka put under preventive arrest for entering Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police will produce Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde before the Special Executive Magistrate Court at Mandir Marg on Thursday.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 07:21 AM IST
Ashutosh Ranka Detained (X - Abhijeet Dipke)Ashutosh Ranka being detained at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday (Image: X - Abhijeet Dipke)
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Cockroach Janta Party leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and Ajinkya Shinde, who entered the now-denotified Jantar Mantar protest area allegedly without permission on Tuesday, have been placed under preventive arrest. Delhi Police will produce them before the Special Executive Magistrate Court at Mandir Marg on Wednesday.

Preventive arrest gives police the power to detain a person without a warrant to stop a cognizable offence or a breach of peace from happening.

This means Das, Ranka, and Shinde cannot be kept in police custody for more than 24 hours without the order of a magistrate. The CJP leaders were detained on Tuesday morning.

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ALSO READ | Jantar Mantar removed as protest site after Supreme Court orders: Delhi Police

CJP members had purportedly conducted a reconnaissance of the area on Monday night to identify a way into the site. Police personnel were deployed on both sides of Jantar Mantar Road. But the narrow lane, which connects to Janpath Lane, was relatively lightly guarded compared with the main approach roads, sources said.

On Tuesday morning, a group of 14, including CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, allegedly used the lane to reach the JD(U) office premises and climbed over its locked iron gate to enter Jantar Mantar. There they unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans before being detained.

All the 14 CJP members, including Das, Ranka, and Shinde, were detained and taken to Jafrabad police station, around 40 km away.

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Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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