‘CJP acting like AAP’s B party’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Wednesday accused the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of acting as the “B party” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), questioning why its members had not gone to Punjab amid concerns over the drug menace in the state.
She also accused the AAP, Congress and other Opposition parties of troubling Delhi through protests and sit-ins, calling them “dharna kings” who are unable to see a bright future for themselves in politics.
Gupta said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was not being conducted for the first time in the country. “Delhi witnessed an SIR in 2002. There was a Congress government at the Centre at the time. Yet, was Congress able to win even a single seat in Delhi after 2015? Was SIR the reason for that? The public has completely rejected Congress, and that is the reason for these parties’ resentment,” she said.
Gupta was addressing a press conference alongside Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ashish Sood to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public life.
She also questioned the AAP over its opposition to the SIR, saying the party had not raised objections when it came to power in Delhi following the previous revision exercise but had now resorted to protests after losing public support.
“Why isn’t your focus on Punjab? Just yesterday, a murder took place in the state. Drug rackets are operating there. Why is the CJP not going there? The CJP is working as AAP’s B party and pursuing only its agenda,” Gupta said.
She also accused the Congress of claiming a sense of entitlement over political developments in the country. “SIR is also taking place in states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where you have governments. You remember SIR only where your parties have failed to form the government,” she said.
“These parties are troubling the nation, misleading the public, and creating difficulties for the entire country to serve their political agenda. Today, Delhi has suffered losses worth crores of rupees. Traders and the general public are facing immense hardship because of their sit-ins,” Gupta said.
Meanwhile, Gupta thanked Prime Minister Modi for extending support to Delhi over the years and for ensuring the implementation of Central government schemes aimed at the welfare of the people of the national capital. She also criticised the previous government for not implementing these schemes.
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