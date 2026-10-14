‘CJP acting like AAP’s B party’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Wednesday accused the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) of acting as the “B party” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), questioning why its members had not gone to Punjab amid concerns over the drug menace in the state.

She also accused the AAP, Congress and other Opposition parties of troubling Delhi through protests and sit-ins, calling them “dharna kings” who are unable to see a bright future for themselves in politics.

Gupta said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was not being conducted for the first time in the country. “Delhi witnessed an SIR in 2002. There was a Congress government at the Centre at the time. Yet, was Congress able to win even a single seat in Delhi after 2015? Was SIR the reason for that? The public has completely rejected Congress, and that is the reason for these parties’ resentment,” she said.