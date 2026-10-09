‘Even in Emergency, trains ran on time’: CJP’s Abhijit Dipke slams Delhi clampdown

Calling the cancellation of trains to Delhi a curb on citizens’ rights, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke said the situation was worse than the Emergency, when “at least trains were running on time”.

He accused the government of hypocrisy. Permission for the CJP’s protest on October 2 at Shivaji Park in Mumbai was denied on the grounds that it would inconvenience the public, he said, yet trains were now being cancelled and Delhi barricaded. “But will shutting down roads, metros, and railways in Delhi not cause inconvenience to the public? Why this hypocrisy?” he asked. Dipke said the protest would go ahead regardless of police obstacles.

Dipke was speaking in Mumbai at Loksamvad, an event organised by The Indian Express group’s Marathi daily Loksatta. He leaves for Delhi on Saturday morning for the protest. The CJP is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), under which over 13 crore names were deleted from draft electoral rolls.

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“During the Emergency, at least trains were running on time. For the first time since Independence, a decision to stop trains has been taken out of fear of public protests. Even during the Emergency, such a situation did not exist,” Dipke said.

“It is beyond understanding why the Central Government is taking such an extreme stance to crush the protest at Jantar Mantar. The Central Government seems to be afraid of the people of the country,” he said. “Delhi Police, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and paramilitary forces have been deployed.” The government should have tackled the reasons for public anger, he said. “Closing roads, railways, and metros will only make people angrier.”

Dipke said the government was treating its own citizens like people from an enemy nation. “The government is afraid of its own citizens. Rather than taking harsh action against citizens, the government needs to change its approach to handling the situation.”

He also compared the crackdown with the 2011 anti-corruption movement. “A movement took place in this country in 2011 as well. But protesters and young children were never beaten up then the way they were on July 20th (near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi). I wouldn’t say previous governments were great, but they were not this brutal,” he said.

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“Our organisation is barely three months old. We have neither resources nor a cadre. All we have is public support. With that public support, we are going to Jantar Mantar again. Now the government has to decide whether they can tolerate the voice of the people or not. The protest will happen. It will definitely happen. If we have to go to jail for this protest, we are completely prepared for that too,” he said.

The CJP was only an Instagram page, he added, and political parties should ask themselves why people across the country had rallied behind a “parody party”. Dipke said he would also urge political parties to make sure most of their candidates were under 35, saying the country needed young representatives in an age of advanced technology.

Asking about his future plans, Dipke insisted there were no plans for now to turn the CJP into a political party. Even if it registered as one, he said, it would be split into two factions, as other parties in the state had been.

Asked what Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation would achieve, Dipke pointed to the CJP’s NEET agitation, which ended in Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Education Minister. “Every single day during our previous protest, people asked me: ‘What will a resignation achieve?’ I had doubts about whether then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would resign, but there must be accountability. If over 20 kids commit suicide after the NEET paper leak, someone must take responsibility. The biggest achievement of that resignation was that the country found its voice back. People became fearless. Even 11-12 year olds were making videos demanding better schools and roads. That is the post-Jantar Mantar India,” Dipke said. Pradhan resigned on July 25, ending the CJP’s sit-in at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak.

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Dipke said the NEET leak had affected 20 lakh students, while 13 crore names had been deleted in the SIR, and he expected this protest to be bigger.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, speaking separately to The Indian Express, said they would go ahead with the protest even if it meant being arrested. “We have been anticipating arrest from day 1. Even if we are arrested or detained tomorrow [on Saturday], we have full faith in our supporters that they will reach Jantar Mantar, even if the leadership is not being allowed to,” Das told this newspaper.

“Kitne din Dilli ko chhavni bana kar rakhenge (For how long can they make Delhi a militarised zone). Whenever we are released, we will keep marching towards Jantar Mantar till Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” Ranka said.

Asked about the CJP’s spat with the Congress on social media Das said, “We are not concerned with taking credit. Be it Congress or Aam Aadmi Party or any other civilian pressure group, we are not competing with anyone.” Asked whether the CJP was in touch with Rahul Gandhi, Ranka said it was not. “It is an open call to all citizens, and we have not reached out to any politician, including Rahul Gandhi.”