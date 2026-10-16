‘What are you scared of?’ Dipke alleges police watching Karol Bagh house before Tiranga march

Hours before the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the All India Students’ Association, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that police personnel were deployed around the house where he is staying in Karol Bagh.

The two-storey house on Rani Jhansi Road belongs to Anish Gawande, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Speaking to The Indian Express on Friday, Gawande claimed, “It is frankly quite amusing to see the extent of police deployment outside and around my house over the last few days, especially in the hours before the Tiranga March. I would have presumed such a force would be better deployed towards protecting women and reducing crime in the national capital.”