‘What are you scared of?’ Dipke alleges police watching Karol Bagh house before Tiranga march

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Hours before the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the All India Students’ Association, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that police personnel were deployed around the house where he is staying in Karol Bagh.
The two-storey house on Rani Jhansi Road belongs to Anish Gawande, spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).
Speaking to The Indian Express on Friday, Gawande claimed, “It is frankly quite amusing to see the extent of police deployment outside and around my house over the last few days, especially in the hours before the Tiranga March. I would have presumed such a force would be better deployed towards protecting women and reducing crime in the national capital.”
When contacted, a senior Delhi Police officer said they are keeping a watch on the situation but said the police force has not made any specific arrangement outside any resident’s house.
The march is scheduled to begin at 5 pm.
Late Thursday evening, Dipke and CJP legal head Ratna Singh alleged that police and intelligence officials had been deployed around the residence.
“What is this mazaak? We gave a call for a protest on October 10, and you brought Delhi to a standstill and called in forces from Jammu and Kashmir. You have continued to deploy forces around us wherever we go. What are you scared of? Is waving the Tricolour in this country a crime? Declare it officially,” Dipke said at a media briefing.
Full Coverage | CJP’s Tiranga march at Connaught Place over Jantar Mantar, CEC row
“Wherever we go, Intelligence Bureau personnel follow us. They seem to have no other work to do. How many places will you shut down? If we say we are going to unfurl the Tricolour at 1,000 places, will you shut down all of them? If you want to put us in jail for unfurling the flag, we are ready to go. This situation is like the Emergency. Narendra Modi is afraid to declare it because he thinks it will damage the country’s image,” he alleged.
“I want to make this clear: we are followers of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, and we will peacefully unfurl the flag at Connaught Place, which is our fundamental right,” Dipke said.
Ahead of the march, police have made elaborate security arrangements at Connaught Place, installing multiple layers of barricades to prevent protesters from entering the premises.
Police are also monitoring the movements of CJP and AISA members who have called for the march at Central Park, along the inner circle of Connaught Place.