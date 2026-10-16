Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained as police disperse thousands of CJP protesters in Delhi

Heavy police bandobast and detention of Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke ahead of the outfit’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Connaught Place ensured that the protest ended on a relatively peaceful note Friday evening, unlike July 20 when protesters clashed with police during the CJP’s march towards Parliament.

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was among those detained as they tried to march to the Central Park Friday evening. An estimated 2,000 people had gathered in and around Connaught Place in response to the CJP call, many of them carrying the Tricolour. The CJP is seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

By 7 pm, the crowd had been dispersed by the massive force of police and CAPF deployed in Central Delhi.

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Dipke, who was staying in the Karol Bagh house of NCP (Sharad Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande, was served a notice by a Delhi Police team, prohibiting him from holding the march “without seeking lawful permission,” and saying that the police action was in furtherance of the Delhi High Court’s directions.

The notice cited the livelihood of traders and public movement in the area and stated Connaught Place was not a notified protest site and that other designated venues could be used, “subject to lawful permission being sought and granted.”

Police detained the Protesters during Tiranga Yatra at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Police detained the Protesters during Tiranga Yatra at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

When Dipke stepped out of the Karol Bagh house at 4.50 pm, he was detained by police.

“I am alone. Why are you stopping me?” he asked. He then took out the Tricolour and unfurled it before police personnel pushed him into a police van and took him away.

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Police sources said Dipke was taken to Jaffarpur Kalan police station in South West Delhi, where he could be placed under preventive detention for 24 hours.

The CJP Tiranga Yatra (also known as the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march) is a protest call issued by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), at Connaught Place on Friday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The CJP Tiranga Yatra (also known as the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march) is a protest call issued by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), at Connaught Place on Friday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Dipke had reached Delhi on Wednesday after two senior CJP members, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were arrested and sent to Tihar Jail for allegedly breaching security and entering Jantar Mantar on Monday.

Even before Dipke was detained, crowds had begun to gather near Central Park. There, they were not only met by police and CAPF personnel, but also by local traders in Palika Bazar who raised slogans against them, saying that the protesters were disrupting their trade.

Protesters during Tiranga Yatra at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Protesters during Tiranga Yatra at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

More than 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the New Delhi district and nearby areas and the New Delhi Municipal Council said that the Central Park would remain shut to the public on Friday and Saturday “due to administrative reasons”.

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During the day, several shops and restaurants in Connaught Place remained shut. Rapid Action Force personnel and Delhi Police officers were stationed near the park while personnel from the CISF made rounds inside the inner circle. Buses meant for detaining protesters were lined up during the day itself along Central Park.

Police detained the Protesters during Tiranga Yatra at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Police detained the Protesters during Tiranga Yatra at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Neha Bora called for a flash protest at Central Delhi’s Mandi House around 5 pm. She began marching with her supporters around 5.20 pm but was detained soon after.

Another flash protest was called at Firozeshah Road around 6 pm by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and other Left student organisations. This group, which was joined by MP John Brittas, marched up to Connaught Place.

Soon after, police started dispersing protesters from Central Park.