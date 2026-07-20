CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke breaks fast on Sonam Wangchuk’s request

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended his hunger strike on Monday morning after a request from activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is still in hospital. Dipke drank juice after Gitanjali Angmo, an educator and Wangchuk’s wife, announced from the Jantar Mantar protest stage that Wangchuk had urged Dipke to break his fast because he needs energy to continue the protest. Soon after, Dipke and Angmo joined the protest march to Parliament. Along with them was the father of Riya Kumari, a NEET aspirant who died by suicide.

Dipke started a hunger strike on Saturday after Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the Jantar Mantar protest and shifted him to Safdarjung Hospital, citing his health condition and the Delhi High Court’s directions to the government. Wangchuk has been on a 21-day hunger strike as part of the CJP’s protest in Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over leaks of competitive exams’ question papers, including NEET-UG.