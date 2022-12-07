CJI: Adequate judicial infra key for ensuring right to access to justice

Referring to the constitutionally recognised right to access to justice, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said that designs of judicial spaces must be aimed at accommodating people from diverse backgrounds.

The CJI was speaking during the inauguration of a new block at the Delhi High Court. The building will house the Delhi International Arbitration Centre, a judicial convention centre with full court facility, 285-seater auditorium, 200 lawyers’ chambers, among other facilities.

Prominent among those present were Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hima Kohli of the Supreme Court; justices Rajiv Shakdher and Manmohan of the High Court, president of the Delhi High Court Bar Association senior advocate Mohit Mathur.

“In order to make sure that we are providing equal access to justice, attention must be paid to the design and administration of the judicial set up. An important component of actualising the right to access to justice is ensuring that we have adequate judicial infrastructure, including physical and digital infrastructure, and personnel strength,” he said, adding, “judicial spaces are considered to be public, civic spaces and thus should be universally accessible”.

Speaking about inclusivity and equal access, the CJI said that designs must accommodate people from diverse backgrounds.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that many steps are being taken to digitise the judicial process. “I clearly see that in the near future, Indian judiciary will go paperless and lawyers should be prepared for that. If the judiciary is totally digital, it will have a huge impact on the justice delivery mechanism,” he said.

He also said that the pendency of cases in courts is inching towards 5 crore, which is a matter of great concern.

Advertisement

Addressing the audience, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the top priority of his government is the judiciary. “Last year our government gave Rs 1,500 crore to the Delhi judiciary,” he said, adding funds increased three-times in the past seven years.

He said that while the amount may not be sufficient, his government has the intention to give more. “If the judiciary does not have sufficient money to work how will they remain independent,” Kejriwal said.

He recognised that while this amount may not be sufficient, his government has the intention to give more. “I want to propose that let’s make Delhi a pilot to ensure that no civil or criminal case should stay pending beyond six months. Let’s deliberate over this. I’m ready to volunteer for this along with my government. Let’s roll this out in Delhi as a pilot project. Our government is praised for its health and education systems, I want the judicial system to be praised the same way,” he added.

Advertisement

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena also acknowledged that there is a “proportional co-relation between the availability of court infrastructure and productivity in delivery of justice”.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri said the CM, the LG, and the Centre will support the High Court in its endeavour to get more space.