Civil defence volunteer’s murder: Police probe finds victim and accused were married

Two weeks after a 21-year-old civil defence volunteer was found murdered in Faridabad’s Surajkund, police Friday said their probe had found that the woman and the accused were married, and he killed her because he suspected her of infidelity.

The man, Nizammudin, had confessed a day after the murder on August 27 and told police the two were married, but the woman’s family had maintained they did not know of this.

On Friday, Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “The family of the accused had sent marriage-related documents to Surajkund police station through speed post following his arrest last month. The documents and nikahnama were verified in Saket court; it has been found through documents that the accused and deceased had married in Saket court in June, 2021.”

“The accused was taken on three days’ police remand. During questioning, he said he suspected her of infidelity and got upset whenever she spoke to other people. They frequently argued over the issue and had been living in their respective houses after the marriage. He has confessed that following an altercation on August 27, he killed her. He had procured a knife and took it along with him (when he went to pick her up) that day,” said Singh, adding that police have recovered the woman’s phone, ID card and bag, the murder weapon, his phone and motorcycle.

The accused had told Delhi Police that he picked up the woman on his motorcycle from Lajpat Nagar and took her towards Palli road in Surajkund, where he had slit her throat with a knife in “a fit of rage” and disposed of her body in a forested area.

The victim’s family had earlier said they only knew the accused as an acquaintance, who had helped the woman get a job. The case was transferred to the Crime Branch of Faridabad Police by police commissioner Vikas Arora on Tuesday for a thorough investigation, after the family sought a high-level probe and alleged that she was sexually assaulted, her body was mutilated, and more perpetrators were involved in the crime as part of a larger conspiracy.

Police have maintained that as per the post-mortem report, there was no sexual assault.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that as per the autopsy report, the victim had 15 external injuries, of which 14 were incision wounds, and a small burn mark and cause of death was shock and haemorrhage due to injury to vital organs.