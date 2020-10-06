Civil defence volunteer stabbed to death: Cops

A 24-year-old civil defence volunteer was stabbed to death, allegedly by two persons, while trying to resist a snatching bid at Central Delhi’s GB Road on Sunday night. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old civil defence volunteer was stabbed to death, allegedly by two persons, while trying to resist a snatching bid at Central Delhi’s GB Road on Sunday night. An FIR has been registered but no arrest has been made so far.

Police said the victim was identified as Aman, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, who worked as a civil defence volunteer in East Delhi’s Dallupura.

“Aman, along with his friends Aniruddh, Hari Om and Raju, were in the area around 12.30 pm when an unknown man approached them and snatched Aman’s phone. Aman raised an alarm and he caught hold of the snatcher and started beating him up. In the meantime, the snatcher’s accomplice stabbed Aman in the back and when Aniruddh tried to stop him, he was stabbed on the shoulder and arm,” a senior police officer said.

Both men were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where Aman was declared dead on arrival, while Aniruddh, who works as a water pump operator in Noida, is undergoing treatment.

“We received information at 1.54 am from RML hospital through our duty constable,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

A case was registered at Kamla Market police station and an investigation is underway. Police have found footage of the accused from a CCTV camera.

The victim’s father, Ram Avtaar, said, “My son left home in the evening for an outing with his friends. When he did not return, we started calling his friends, who informed us about the incident.”

