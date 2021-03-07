scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 06, 2021
Delhi: Civil defence volunteer shot dead on way home

The deceased, Shashi Kadyan, lived in Katewara village of Bawana with his family. His body was found near a road junction Saturday morning.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: March 7, 2021 1:41:07 am
No arrests have been made in the case yet. Prima facie, the motive behind the murder is personal enmity and local rivalry, said the police.

A 22-year-old civil defence staffer was shot dead while he was on his way home in North Delhi’s Bawana. Police said the accused fired multiple bullets at the man, which led to his death on the spot.

An officer said, “Kadyan had a fight with 2-3 local groups. They must have attacked him over the same fight. We are investigating the matter.”

