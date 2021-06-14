Civil defence volunteer poses as cop to travel without ticket in Delhi, arrested

DCP (railway) Harendra Kumar Singh said the accused has been identified as Jai Kishan Yadav and the incident came to light after a Delhi Police constable Yogesh Kumar spotted him in the station in uniform. (Representative Image)

Delhi Police arrested a 22-year-old civil defence volunteer from Old Delhi railway station for allegedly posing as police personnel to travel without a ticket to his native town in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh on Sunday.

He was wearing the uniform of assistant sub-inspector and was caught when approached by a cop asking him how he got promoted to the ASI rank at such a young age. He could not give a satisfactory reply.

“Yogesh, posted with 7th Delhi Armed Police, came to drop his friends and they were also going to Azamgarh. He made a PCR call and informed the local police about Yadav.” Singh said.

During questioning, Yadav disclosed that he and his two brothers wanted to go to their native town of Azamgarh by Farakka Express train but they had only two confirmed tickets. He decided to wear the uniform of Delhi Police ASI so that he would not be asked to show tickets.

An FIR has been registered against him at Old Delhi Railway Station under IPC sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent).