Civil defence volunteer, associate held for burglary in Southeast Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested a civil defence volunteer and his associate for allegedly committing a burglary at a shop in Southeast Delhi. The accused Deepak Gupta (22) and Abdul Kadir (27) allegedly went to a shop in Pul Prahaladpur and stole a mobile phone. Police said the duo often targeted owners of grocery shops.

A senior police officer said the shop owner informed the cops after which the team scanned footage from CCTVs in the area. “Our team analysed the footage, but the men’s faces weren’t clear. However, on Thursday our patrolling team apprehended two men. One of them was wearing a T-shirt which matched that of the suspect in the footage,” the officer said.

The men later confessed to the crime. During interrogation, the police found that Gupta had been working as a civil defence volunteer for the last one year. To earn more money, he teamed up with his friend Abdul and the two cheated people and committed burglaries.