Civil defence staff booked for thrashing Delhi constable

Delhi Police has booked six civil defence personnel for allegedly beating up a head constable, after a scuffle broke out between them over issuing a challan for not wearing mask properly. A purported video of the incident, which took place in West Delhi’s Naraina, shows the group physically assaulting the policeman.

Police said the complainant, HC Naresh, posted in Connaught Place police station, sustained injuries. Additional DCP (West) Sameer Sharma said a case has been registered against the civil defence personnel on the complaint of the head constable.

In the video, the group can be seen holding Naresh and thrashing him. One of them holds the head constable by his collar and drags him while another man hits him on his face. Another man beats him with a baton.

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening at a traffic signal in Naraina Vihar, when HC Naresh who was on his bike, was stopped by civil defence personnel for allegedly not wearing a mask properly. Later, an argument broke out between them over it and they physically assaulted Naresh. “Our initial investigations suggests the head constable was wearing a mask but he had lowered it and was stopped by civil defence staff. When confronted, a scuffle broke out,” said a senior officer.

However, there are also allegations that the HC had pushed a woman civil defence personnel when she stopped him for not properly wearing mask, and that led to the argument, police said.

