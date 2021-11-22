Delhi: Civil defence volunteer arrested for ‘raping’ minor

A 20-year-old civil defence volunteer was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Dwarka. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, was arrested on Saturday.

Police said the victim told her parents that while she heading to her coaching centre on Wednesday, a man on a bike approached her. He introduced himself as a policeman and offered to drop her. When they reached the centre, he showed her his photos in police uniform and promised to help her with her studies.

Police said on this pretext, the accused kidnapped the girl and took her to an isolated park where he allegedly raped her before fleeing.

A case was registered on a complaint by the girl’s parents.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said, “We solved the case in 72 hours. Our team analysed more than 150 CCTVs in the area. In one footage, the accused was seen on a bike and we identified him as Kumar.”