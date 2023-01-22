scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Civic polls: Draft for delimitation of wards in Manesar prepared

The ad hoc committee constituted for delimitation of wards divided the area under the municipal corporation of Manesar limits into 20 wards with 76,000 eligible voters.

The district administration will conduct elections for Mansear municipal corporation for the first time. (Representational image/File)
Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav Saturday said officials had prepared a draft for delimitation of wards in the municipal corporation area in Manesar for civic polls and constituted 20 wards using population data from parivar pehchan patra (family ID cards).

“The area under the municipal corporation of Manesar limits has been divided into 20 wards. According to the data from the state government for the same, over 1.76 lakh families come under the corporation in Manesar, out of which 76,000 are eligible voters,” said Yadav after chairing a meeting of the ad hoc committee constituted for delimitation of wards in Manesar.

Yadav said that based on these estimates, they would accommodate about 7,000-9,000 families or over 4,000 voters in each ward. After discussion and agreement with the members of the ad hoc committee, they would call a meeting of the committee next week and then send the final draft to the government for approval after reaching a consensus.

The district administration will conduct elections for Mansear municipal corporation for the first time. The tenure of the councillors in the Gurgaon municipal corporation ended on November 2.

Lal Chowk, the square at the centre of Kashmir
Capital’s G20 checklist: What’s set to change in Delhi ahead of the...
Sexual harassment allegations: Deadlock broke after wrestlers assured of ...
Sunny Side Up: 80 pc kids in Karnataka pick eggs over bananas & chikk...
First published on: 22-01-2023 at 10:28 IST
