Delhi: Civic body seeks action against 84 dairy owners over stray cattle

Irked by cattle roaming freely on city roads, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has lodged complaints against 84 dairy owners, mostly living in areas such as Kamla Nagar, Ashok Vihar and Lawrence Road, and has requested Delhi Police to file an FIR against them. The action follows the expiry of the December 31 deadline to dairy owners to relocate to plots allotted to them in Ghoga.

North civic body veterinary head Jagbir Singh said that more than 300 illegal dairies are running in the city and their owners let cattle loose on the roads, leaving them accident prone.

Land was allotted around 14 years ago when the erstwhile unified MCD provided 2,082 plots for dairy farms at Ghoga. However, a majority of them refused to relocate citing inadequate facilities, including water shortage. A senior official said they will cancel the allotment of plots of those refusing to shift.