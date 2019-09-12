Civic body official ‘assault’: AAP MLA gets court relief

A Delhi court has granted interim protection from arrest to AAP MLA from Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, who was booked for allegedly manhandling an MCD inspector. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed Delhi Police not to take any coercive action against the MLA till the next date of hearing, September 13.

Tripathi was booked by the Delhi Police for allegedly assaulting an MCD inspector, Ravinder Kumar Gupta, who said he was supervising cleaning work at Azadpur area on September 5, 2019, when the incident took place.