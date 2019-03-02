Delhi: clearance needed for MLALAD projects; Park, road projects could become casualty as councillors, MLAs spar

The tussle between the BJP-ruled civic bodies and the AAP government has prompted the three North, East and South corporations to pass resolutions stating that projects executed through the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds in their jurisdiction will need a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the area councillor.

The decision, BJP councillors claim, is being taken to prevent duplication of projects. But sources said a tussle between AAP MLAs and BJP councillors over who gets credit for projects and whose name goes up on the plaque had played a role.

South Corporation standing committee chairman Shikha Rai, while passing the resolution Friday, said that “it should be strictly maintained”.

“If they are carrying any development projects in our parks or roads, we should be informed. There have often been cases when they make roads while drainage is still not fixed. If it is in our knowledge, we will be informed about it, and the councillor should be given due credit in these projects if the help of MCDs is being sought or their area is used,” she said.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in its resolution, said civic officials, before offering help for any project, should take permission from their respective councillors. “Also, the name of the councillor should be mentioned in the wall plaque,” it added.

Similarly, the North body’s resolution states that councillors must be invited to inauguration of new projects.

It also states that if a third party/private agency is engaged by the Delhi government to work on north corporation land without permission, it will be deemed “unauthorised” and liable to face “departmental action”.

EDMC Mayor Bipin Bihari said, “In several projects, the corporation invests, our people are involved and their time gets consumed, right from the time of estimate preprations to tendering. So an NOC must be sought from us.”

But officials admitted that if the resolution is followed, it will further escalate tensions between the two sides, and development work could be hit as almost all assembly constituencies have BJP councillors. A senior official claimed such resolutions are not legally viable, and a preamble must be brought by the commissioner for it to get legal status.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj lashed out at the move, saying that all three MCDs are under the Delhi government’s Urban Development Department.

“MCD commissioners are duty bound to implement guidelines of the Delhi government,” he said, adding, “How can BJP pass resolutions to prevent public works? People of Delhi want good roads, better drainage system, swings in parks. If councillors are not able to provide them, people request MLAs to provide funds.”

Rai, however, said, “We are not saying we will not allow them to execute projects; we are just saying that if you are working in our jurisdiction, you should take NOC. This will prevent duplication.”