Civic bodies are refusing to seal properties: panel to SC

The Supreme Court which had stayed the Centre’s move to amend the Master Plan on Tuesday, had on May 15 allowed it to proceed with the same. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) The Supreme Court which had stayed the Centre’s move to amend the Master Plan on Tuesday, had on May 15 allowed it to proceed with the same. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

A monitoring committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the sealing drive against illegal constructions in the capital, told the apex court that civic bodies were refusing to seal unauthorised premises, on the excuse that the proposed changes to the 2021 Master Plan of Delhi had not been finalised yet.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, an amicus curiae in the matter, mentioned it before a vacation bench of Justice U U Lalit and Justice Deepak Gupta, which will hear the issue on June 14.

Kumar referred to the May 15 order of the apex court, which said the committee would continue its work against unauthorised construction.

He submitted that the committee had inspected some areas in south Delhi on June 8, and asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to initiate action against some of the illegal structures.But the authorities refused to act, saying the changes to the Master Plan had not been finalised. “hey (authorities) said we will not seal them,” said Kumar and submitted the committee’s report.The bench asked him serve a copy of the report to the Centre, Delhi government and SDMC.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for Delhi Development Authority (DDA), said he would convey the concerns to the Authority.

The Supreme Court which had stayed the Centre’s move to amend the Master Plan on Tuesday, had on May 15 allowed it to proceed with the same. The court asked the Centre to decide the amendments only after considering all objections to the proposed changes. The bench directed the DDA to advertise the action plan placed before it in leading dailies for three consecutive days.

Appearing for the DDA, Attorney General K K Venugopal, also placed before the court an “action plan for monitoring all construction activities in Delhi and fixing responsibility in case of violations of Master Plan, unified building by-laws and other illegal construction activities”. Under this, the Centre said the builder and architect also would be held liable for illegal constructions. (With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App