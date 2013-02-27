The inter-state transmission regulator Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) reduced the transmission of power to Delhi by 470 MW from midnight on Tuesday,due to unpaid dues of Delhis Reliance-owned power discom BSES. However,there were no blackouts in the city due to manageable power demand,the Delhi government said.

Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit told Newsline that there were constant payment issues with BSES. These payment issues of BSES have been going on constantly with NTPC,and now with PGCIL. However,we are working towards resolving them and there has been no power shortage of any kind so far, Dikshit said.

PGCIL has reduced power transmission to BSES Rajdhani (BRPL) by 300 MW,and by 170 MW to BSES Yamuna (BYPL).

Though its an issue to be sorted out by PGCIL and the distribution company,the government is facilitating talks. The shortfall is manageable so far and the demand for power is low at the moment. Rs 308 crore outstanding figure is also disputed between the two parties,but we are trying to work out a resolution, Principle Secretary (Power) Shakti Sinha said.

Power discom BSES,however,termed the move to regulate power transmission to Delhi as arbitrary and unjustified.

Officials said there could be load shedding in its areas if the power transmission situation is not normalised at the earliest.

