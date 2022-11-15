‘City’s air quality oscillating between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’, can’t close our eyes on this’: Delhi HC

In a plea initiated by itself in 2015 on the poor air quality in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday observed that the city is at present “oscillating between very poor and severe” category.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing Senior Counsel Kailash Vasdev, the amicus curiae in the matter, who informed the court about the “unauthorized construction” in the cities forest areas including Asola and areas around Vasant Vihar.

He argued that several forest areas in the city have turned into unauthorized colonies resulting in rampant deforestation.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas told the court that it has come up with a graded response action plan which was put in place this season as well.

Justice Prasad observed, “As of today, we are oscillating between very poor and severe. A week back we were in severe category; because of north westerly winds we are now in very poor…we cant close our eyes to the fact…”

He said, “At the end of the day we all live in Delhi. Can we close our eyes when we see so much construction specially in forest areas…”

Justice Prasad remarked that rampant construction in the city has “obviously not come up overnight”.

On the issue of plantation in the city, the Chief Justice asked the counsel appearing for the commission that if there is no land in Delhi for planting trees where the plantation will happen. The counsel responded that the entire NCR area has to be taken into account for this purpose and that compensatory plantation is also being carried out.

Vasdev argued that the only way to deal with deforestation is to stop illegal construction. The commission, in its ‘Policy to curb air pollution in the NCR’ stated that in 2021-22, a total of 28,81,145 saplings were planted in Delhi and the target for 2022-23 is to plant 31,89,191 more.

Vasdev submitted a “hand out” which showed a construction project covering 30,000 square feet in the ridge area. To this the counsel for the commission said that “we cant stop all construction activities forever”.

The High Court asked Vasdev to file a comprehensive note along with suggestions to deal with deforestation in the city and listed the matter for February 1, 2023.