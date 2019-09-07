City to get 1,000 clinics by year end: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

From adding facilities in government hospitals to increasing the number of mohalla clinics and polyclinics, the AAP government is pushing hard to meet “self-imposed” targets in the health sector by the year end.

Advertising

“By the end of this year, we will have 1,000 mohalla clinics in the capital, half of which will run from rented premises. These targets are self-imposed, and not given by any other authority,” said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Friday.

As per data provided by the government, 1,62,46,000 patients have visited the mohalla clinics from 2015 till July 2019.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister will take over the council of eight super autonomous hospitals — Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS); the Delhi State Cancer Institute; the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital; Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences; Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya; Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurvedic Chikitsa Sansthan; Janak Puri Super Speciality Hospital; and Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) — by the next budget.

“This has been in the pipeline for long. We will pass the proposal in the next budget. We are also adding around 18-20 MRI machines in three hospitals — GB Pant, GTB and DDU,” Jain said.