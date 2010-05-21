City suffers cuts as neigbours overdraw

Power cuts were reported on Wednesday night and Thursday morning from various parts of the Capital,particularly in South and West Delhi. While the situation improved towards Thursday evening,power cuts are here to stay,according to Power department officials. The prime reason for these cuts,officials said,continues to be tripping of supply lines due to under-frequency relays.

Under-frequency relays occur when various states begin to draw more power than is allotted to them from the Northern Grid at the same time. With so much overdrawing,the grid is wired in such a way that certain sections automatically trip in order to protect the grid from a complete collapse. This leads to load-shedding, an official said.

For instance,while Delhi was drawing power lower than its quota on Thursday evening,Uttar Pradesh,Rajasthan,Himachal Pradesh and Haryana were drawing way more than the permissible limits. In such a situation,everyone suffers and load-shedding becomes necessary. We have written to the Union Power Ministry many times,urging them to bring about grid discipline by ensuring that states do not overdraw constantly, the official said.

Discom officials also said instances of local faults are on the rise due to peaking power demand. In some colonies,residents who have a sanctioned load of 2 KW are utilising way more power than that. They should enhance their sanctioned load,otherwise it can lead to short circuits that affect entire colonies,sometimes even entire areas.

Electricity panel to decide on power tariff hike

A day after the Union Cabinet hiked the prices of natural gas sold to power and fertiliser projects and city gas distributors from Rs 3,200 per thousand cubic metre to Rs 6,818,Union Power Minister Sushil Shinde announced on Thursday that the price of power purchased from gas-based plants is likely to be hiked by Re 1 per unit (KWH). Whether this hike will be passed on to consumers will have to be decided by the state electricity regulatory commissions.

Delhis power distribution companies (discoms),who have been petitioning for a hike in consumer power tariffs,will definitely raise the issue with the Delhi Electricity regulatory Commission (DERC). It is for the DERC to decide whether or not the power tariff will be raised for consumers. These decisions are based on facts and figures available with the commission. The commission also leaves room,when drafting the tariff order,for future projections and hike in raw material, a senior DERC official said.

