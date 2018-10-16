City has been cruel to pedestrians, says Delhi LG Anil Baijal

People take selfie after the inauguration of the Sky Walk at ITO as it open for public, in New Delhi on Monday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) People take selfie after the inauguration of the Sky Walk at ITO as it open for public, in New Delhi on Monday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Foot over bridges (FOBs) and underpasses are under-utilised and using these modes to cross roads, even if they are fitted with elevators, is not preferred by pedestrians, said Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration ceremony of the ITO Skywalk Monday.

“The city has planned for all kinds of mobility, but if we look around us, we see that the city has been very cruel to pedestrians. It has been very harsh. It is much easier for motorists to go on a higher plateau-like structure than for an individual to go up even if they use elevators. Even in the NDMC areas, I find that utilisation of FOBs is very, very low. These things should be taken into account,” he said.

Transport and mobility experts have repeatedly raised these issues, and have said that building FOBs and subways shows that the government gives priority to vehicular traffic instead of pedestrians. An opinion survey carried out by the Centre for Science and Environment says that 90% of walkers and cyclists prefer crossing the road on the ground as “FOBs or subways increase the distance and are inconvenient”.

There are close to 75 FOBs and 50 subways in the city, which have been constructed by the Public Works Department. Earlier this year, the Delhi government had planned to carry out a survey to “identify and analyse factors for utilisation of pedestrian facilities”. “The underpasses that we build, and you all have seen the one at AIIMS which is lying vacant, are under-utilised and misused. Can we think of making them more interesting and buzzing? Maybe if you provide some shopping, some restaurants, people will start using them,” Baijal said. “I would like to see it become more user-friendly,” he added.

