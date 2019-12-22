City department stores can no longer sell liquor

There were 125 department stores that were given the L-12 licences and starting December 20, all have been withdrawn. There were 125 department stores that were given the L-12 licences and starting December 20, all have been withdrawn.

The Delhi government withdrew permission to sell wine and beer from 125 department stores in Delhi Friday. These stores were given licences to sell alcohol on the condition that they would use only upto 15% of their total shelf space to sell these products, while the remaining was to be used for groceries. According to officials, a few residents of East Delhi had complained to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, pointing out that many such stores were flouting these norms.

Sisodia accompanied excise department officials on some raids and the team found that the stores were violating licence conditions. “The Delhi government has decided to shut 125 liquor stores. These stores were given the L-12 licences. Several deficiencies were found in surprise checks conducted in these stores over the past few days,” Sisodia said.

“We found significant shortcomings in the way the stores were being run. Many were functioning like full-fledged liquor shops. The rules and fee for a department store selling beer and wine, and a liquor store are different. A department store can only sell wine and beer. Hence, we decided to withdraw authorisation,” a senior excise official said.

