City Briefs; Modern in Hargopal final

Modern in Hargopal final

A fine knock by Man of the Match Pragam Sharma who hit an unbeaten 68 and contribution from Himmat Singh (37) helped Modern School Barakhamba Road beat Laxman Public School by 43 runs and enter the final of the 4th Hargopal T20 cricket tournament.

Brief Scores: Modern: 158 for 4 in 20 overs (Pragam Sharma 68 n.o,Himmat Singh 37; Rishabh Pratap 2/18) LPS 115 for 9 in 20 overs (Kapil Chauhan 39; Shrey Tanwar 3/11,Viren Singh 2/16,Raghav Bhan 2/25)

In the 2nd semifinal,all-round display by Ankush Tyagi (55 and 2/15) and Sankalp Mishra (39 and 2/22) helped Govt. School Pausangipur beat SD School by 104 runs to clash with Modern School in the final.

Brief Scores: Govt. School Pausangi Pur 165 for 3 in 20 overs (Ankush Tyagi 55,Sankalp Mishra 39,Rishabh Thapliyal 31; Nitin Bhati 2/55) SD Senior Sec. School 61 all out in 15.4 overs (Lovinsh Jain 20; Ankush Tyagi 2/15,Sankalp Mishra 2/20,Rishabh Thapliyal 2/22)

Sanjeev and Lokesh shine

Sanjeev Kumar (59) and Lokesh Rathore (56) scored half centuries and their efforts alongside three wicket hauls from Arvind Chahal (3/55) and Sachin Sejwal (3/23) helped Chetan Chauhan Academy beat PMG by 5 wickets in Crown Sports U-17 tournament.

PMG 211 for 8 in 40 overs (Rudra Pratap Singh 71,Dharmesh Saxena 54 n.o,Arvind Chahal 3/55,Sachin Sejwal 3/23); Chetan Chauhan Academy 215 for 5 in 34.2 overs Sanjeev Kumar 59,Lokesh Rathore 56,Rishabh Nagar 3/36)

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App