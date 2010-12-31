City Briefs

Metro restrictions for New Year eve

New Delhi: Entry and exit points at the Rajiv Chowk,Barakhamba Road and Mandi House Metro stations will be closed from 9 pm on New Years eve due to security restrictions. Sale of tickets at these stations will stop at 8.45 pm and shutters of all entry gates will close at 9 pm,said a DMRC advisory. The interchange facility between Line-2 (HUDA City Centre-Jahangirpuri) and Line-3 (Dwarka Sec-21-Noida Sec-32) will remain operational at Rajiv Chowk station till 11 pm. Trains operating on Line 3 (Dwarka Sector 21-Noida City Centre) will not stop at Barakhamba Road and Mandi House Metro stations after 9 pm.

