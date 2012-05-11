City Briefs:

Experiment on free traffic flow on BRT begins tomorrow

NEW DELHI: With the trial run on the BRT corridor scheduled to begin on Saturday,the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has started distributing advisory pamphlets along the corridor. Free flow of traffic will be allowed on all lanes of the BRT starting from May 12 to 17. The trial is part of the BRT study being carried out as per High Court orders.

Two held for selling fake gold biscuits

NEW DELHI: Two contractors were arrested from outside Jama Masjid for allegedly trying to sell fake gold biscuits. Vinod Kumar and Mohammed Mustafa were apprehended on Wednesday, said Devesh Srivastava,Additional Commissioner of Police (Central). One Mohammed Ashu had bought a gold biscuit from them which he later realised was fake. When the duo tried to sell Ashu another fake gold biscuit,he raised an alarm and passersby overpowered them,police said.

Man poses as CBI officer,arrested

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to cheat a Kashmiri businessman by posing as a CBI officer. Ramesh Kumar,who has 29 cases of cheating registered against him,was apprehended from Meena Bazaar near Jama Masjid on Wednesday as he was trying to flee with his two associates after cheating a Kashmiri businessman Manzoor Ahmad Dar. Claiming to be a CBI official,Kumar had taken Rs 25,000 from Dar,police said.

FIR against lawyer for imaginary dates

New Delhi: A sessions court has asked police to register an FIR on a complaint against an advocate who allegedly raised bills with the State Department of Agriculture and Cooperation for appearing in court on imaginary dates. Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhatts order came on a plea by the secretary general of the All India Federation of Agricultural Association (AIFAA) against the advocate.

New-born girl found abandoned near park

New Delhi: Policemen found an abandoned new-born girl near Vashist Park in Sagarpur area on Thursday morning. The condition of the child is said to be stable. Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for her parents. The girl has been taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

2 workers drown while cleaning sewage tank

NEW DELHI: Two labourers died after they fell into a sewage tank of a cold storage in Keshavpuram,Northwest Delhi,on Wednesday night.

Police said Mohammad Ali Hafiz (40) entered the tank to clean it but lost his balance and fell. Sarfaraz (42) tried to save him,but he too fell and drowned.

