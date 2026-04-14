CITU seeks Rs 23,196 minimum wage for entire NCR; Faridabad on alert

CITU Haryana General Secretary Jay Bhagwan said the demand for Rs 23,196 as the base is not arbitrary.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readFaridabad, GurgaonApr 14, 2026 08:46 PM IST
CITU seeks Rs 23,196 minimum wage for entire NCR; Faridabad on alertA police spokesperson stated that for the last two days, employees of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited in Sarai Khwaja have been protesting for a wage hike. (Express Photo)
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The Center of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), affiliated to CPI(M), on Tuesday intensified its demand for a uniform minimum wage across the National Capital Region (NCR), proposing a floor of Rs 23,196 per month.

The demand comes amid escalating industrial unrest in Delhi-NCR’s manufacturing hubs, with the union calling for a mass mobilisation at all district collector offices on April 16.

CITU Haryana General Secretary Jay Bhagwan said the demand for Rs 23,196 as the base is not arbitrary and that a committee – comprising representatives from factory owners’ associations, trade unions, the state government, and the labour department – had arrived at the figure in a meeting on December 29, 2025.

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“Whether it is Gurgaon, Panipat, Faridabad or Bahadurgarh, industrial associations are issuing statements claiming they cannot implement the new rates,” vice-president Vinod Kumar said in connection to the Haryana government, on April 9, revising minimum wages to Rs 15,220, with effect from April 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, in response to the growing unrest, the Faridabad Police has issued a public advisory warning against any disruption of law and order. A police spokesperson stated that for the last two days, employees of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited in Sarai Khwaja have been protesting for a wage hike. To manage the situation, more than 1,500 police personnel have been put on standby.

In Gurgaon, too, police intervened at Sedo Fex company in Pathredi-Bilaspur after workers gathered to demand a salary hike on Tuesday.

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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