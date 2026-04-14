CITU seeks Rs 23,196 minimum wage for entire NCR; Faridabad on alert

A police spokesperson stated that for the last two days, employees of Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited in Sarai Khwaja have been protesting for a wage hike. (Express Photo)

The Center of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), affiliated to CPI(M), on Tuesday intensified its demand for a uniform minimum wage across the National Capital Region (NCR), proposing a floor of Rs 23,196 per month.

The demand comes amid escalating industrial unrest in Delhi-NCR’s manufacturing hubs, with the union calling for a mass mobilisation at all district collector offices on April 16.

CITU Haryana General Secretary Jay Bhagwan said the demand for Rs 23,196 as the base is not arbitrary and that a committee – comprising representatives from factory owners’ associations, trade unions, the state government, and the labour department – had arrived at the figure in a meeting on December 29, 2025.