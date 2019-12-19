No interim protection to two Jamia students: Delhi High Court

Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed the petitioners were not being specific as to the facts of their plea and the nature of the relief they were seeking. (File) Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed the petitioners were not being specific as to the facts of their plea and the nature of the relief they were seeking. (File)

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to grant interim protection from coercive action to two women students of Jamia Millia Islamia, in relation to the protests against the new citizenship law on Sunday.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed the petitioners were not being specific as to the facts of their plea and the nature of the relief they were seeking. The students — Ladida Farzana and Ayesha Renna, along with advocate Nabila Hasan, had filed a petition for the release of all detained students and residents.

The judge, however, transferred the petition of the three women to a bench of the High Court Chief Justice, as per the Supreme Court’s order Wednesday, which directed petitioners to approach high courts in their respective states where incidents of violence took place.

The plea, seeking direction to set up a court-monitored committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge for the conduct of a judicial inquiry into the violence in a time-bound manner, will come up for hearing Thursday before a bench headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel.

