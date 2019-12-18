Ex-Congress MLA and student leaders named in Jamia FIR

In the FIR, SHO Singh alleged that apart from Asif Khan, other persons were leading the protest on Sunday. (Representational Image) In the FIR, SHO Singh alleged that apart from Asif Khan, other persons were leading the protest on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Seven persons, including former Congress MLA from Okhla, Asif Khan, have been named by Delhi Police in three FIRs as the main accused for allegedly leading the protest and riots in Jamia Nagar Sunday. Apart from Khan, three others are local politicians and three are associated with different student unions.

The three FIRs were registered on the basis of police’s complaint, but no arrests have been made in any of them. However, police arrested 10 people they identified with the help of CCTV footage. “To identify the attackers, police had sent their teams inside the campus. Despite several warnings, the attackers kept attacking, following which police used ‘minimum force’ to take them out,” one of the FIRs states.

The first FIR was registered on Friday, wherein police claimed protesters entered into a scuffle with personnel while protesting over the newly passed citizenship law. “The second FIR was registered on SHO Upender Singh’s complaint, who mentioned the name of Asif Khan, three local politicians — Ashu Khan, Haider, Mustafa and three student leaders — AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha and CYSS member Kasim Usmani,” an officer said.

When contacted, Asif Khan said, “We were giving moral support to the students. Action should be taken against police. It is our right to protest peacefully and we will continue to do so.”

In the FIR, SHO Singh alleged that apart from Asif Khan, other persons were leading the protest on Sunday. Asif, Ashu and other local politicians were instigating protesters since Friday, it is alleged. “All the protesters blocked Mathura Road and also turned violent. They started damaging public property and several DTC buses were set on fire. They were asked to calm down, but they started raising slogans and blocked the campus’s gates 4, 7 and 8,” the FIR said.

“We tried asking them to clear the road, but they started damaging public property and started pelting stones. Several police personnel fired gas shells, which agitated them. They then started pelting stones from within the university campus,” Singh said.

Kasim Usmani and Chandan Kumar could not be reached for a comment. Asif Iqbal Tanha from SIO said “I reject the charge that I instigated anyone… At the time the action happened, I was in campus attending a meeting with the alumni and Jamia Teachers Association.”

