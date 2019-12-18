Delhi: CM, L-G appeal for peace in same voice

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of the city to maintain peace. (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of the city to maintain peace. (File)

As visuals of the violent protest in Seelampur against the new citizenship law started streaming Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of the city to maintain peace.

“It is my appeal to Delhiites to maintain peace. There is no place for any kind of violence in a civilised society. Nothing will be achieved with violence. You have to speak your mind peacefully,” the Chief Minister tweeted Tuesday.

The CM had reached out to the Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss Delhi’s law and order situation on Monday, but has not been granted an appointment so far, government officials said.

The law and order in Delhi is not a state subject since Delhi is not a full state. The Delhi Police reports directly to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who is the Centre’s representative in Delhi and oversees law and order, also made a similar appeal.

“It is my appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Do not be part of violence and inform Delhi Police about any rowdy elements. Violence is not only illegal but also inhuman. Use democratic and peaceful medium to speak out,” he said.

As the protest escalated in Seelampur, 12 police personnel, three Rapid Action Force (RAF) members, and six civilians were injured.

