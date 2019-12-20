Amid CAA protests at Jama Masjid, entry, exit gates of 4 Delhi metro stations closed

The entry and exit gate of Jama Masjid were closed on Friday ahead of a rally by Bhim Army. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) The entry and exit gate of Jama Masjid were closed on Friday ahead of a rally by Bhim Army. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Hours after services were resumed across all metro stations in Delhi, the entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate in the national capital were shut in view of a rally planned by Bhim Army despite being denied permission.

“The entry and exit gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station,” DMRC tweeted.

Bhim Army has called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law. However, besides denying permission, police are also on the lookout for the organisation’s chief Chandrashekhar Azad.



The march is expected to see participation of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 are in place near the Red Fort area since Thursday, prohibiting assembly of four or more people.

Thousands of students, activists and opposition leaders hit the streets in the national capital on Thursday, defying heavy security clampdown and prohibitory orders even as authorities suspended mobile internet services and restricted traffic movement to quell the swirling agitation.

Opposition leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Ajay Maken, Sandeep Dikshit and activists Yogendra Yadav, Umar Khalid were among over 1,200 people detained from areas around Red Fort and Mandi House — the sites of the two planned demonstrations.

