Malayalam film industry stands united with Jamia students, condemns police crackdown

With student agitation against the amended Citizenship Act turning violent on Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on Sunday evening, many from the Malayalam film industry have spoken up in support of the students.

Aashiq Abu, Rajisha Vijayan, Parvathy, Anarkali, Sarjano Khalid Amala Paul, Divya Prabha, Muhsin Parari and many others shared pictures and footage of the police action on the Jamia students.

While actor Sajano Khalid condemned the actions of the Delhi police, actor Parvathy wrote: “I support the students of Jamia with all my heart.” She had also expressed her disapproval of the Citizenship Bill when it was initially tabled in the Parliament.

Earlier, actor Siddharth, who had referred Home Minister Amit Shah as “Home Monster”, had also expressed his displeasure with the new citizenship law.

“How is the Home Monster allowed to speak like this? Is it not against the constitution to tell refugees that only the Muslims among them will be forced to leave India by the govt? What is going on? These are the seeds of ethnic cleansing being sown in the open for all to see,” he had tweeted on October 1.

