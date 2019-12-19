Jamia proctor: Tear gas shells fell outside my office too

An injured protester being taken away, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) An injured protester being taken away, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Recalling the events of December 15 night when Delhi Police barged into the premises of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said, “…two tear gas shells fell even outside my office”. The university has been at the centre of protests against the new citizenship law that was passed in Parliament last week.

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia had been protesting against CAA and NRC since December 11 which took a violent turn on December 13 as Delhi Police lathi-charged and used tear gas on them.

“I was present at gate 7 at around 6 o’clock trying to get the students inside the central campus when I, along with other officials, had to rush back to the office as incessant tear gas shelling increased and started affecting us,” Khan added.\

Students try to save a protester from the police. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Students try to save a protester from the police. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Clarifying on whether he knew about the Delhi Police’s movement inside the varsity’s campus he said, “…on returning to the office I monitored the CCTV footage and saw the police entering the campus and immediately called the SHO and asked him to withdraw the forces that had entered”.

Khan said he was in contact with the local police officials but had no communication with the police team which entered the campus. He also questioned the men accompanying the Delhi Police but not wearing the uniform.

On December 15, as a major protest erupted around the university, Delhi Police entered the campus without permission from the university’s administration and thrashed students while firing tear gas. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) On December 15, as a major protest erupted around the university, Delhi Police entered the campus without permission from the university’s administration and thrashed students while firing tear gas. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Khan also emphasised on the damage Delhi Police’s action has caused to the university and its students. “We have not only suffered damage of property but our students’ confidence has been undermined. So many students are traumatised after the horrific night.”

The administration, Khan said, has demanded a judicial inquiry and the administration has filed an FIR against the police action at Okhla Police Station.

