Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations open

At least 20 metro stations in the national capital were closed on Thursday, following a request from Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: December 20, 2019 10:31:23 am
citiizenship act protests, citizenship amendment act protests, caa protests, delhi caa protests, delhi metro shut, delhi metro opened, delhi city news All stations, except Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, were opened on Thursday evening.

Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi were opened on Friday, around 24 hours after they were shut in view of protests in the city against the amended Citizenship Act.

Follow Citizenship Act protests LIVE updates here

At least 20 metro stations in the national capital were closed on Thursday, following a request from Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters.

All stations, except Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, were opened on Thursday evening.

“Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Friday.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement