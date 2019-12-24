Ghaziabad: Police seek public help to arrest ‘violent’ protesters

Protests over CAA, NRC have erupted in several parts of the country and has claimed more than 15 lives in Uttar Pradesh. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav) Protests over CAA, NRC have erupted in several parts of the country and has claimed more than 15 lives in Uttar Pradesh. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Receiving more than 10 calls per day, the Ghaziabad Police is relying on a “public feedback system” to help identify people who allegedly indulged in violence on Friday during a protest against the new citizenship law. In the last three days, Ghaziabad Police has arrested more than 90 people, including 47 in rural parts of the city, for their alleged role in violence. Police have also put up posters on busy junctions and are circulating them on social media to identify people through “public response”.

“On Friday, in the Kotwali police station jurisdiction, protests against the citizenship Act had turned violent after certain protesters began stone pelting and created a law and order situation. After studying footage and evidence, we have released screenshots of videos. Those screenshots have faces of people who were allegedly rioting. The public is helping us identify them and arrests are being made,” said Neeraj Jadaun, SP Rural, Ghaziabad.

One such poster, put up on a crossing in Loni, had 30 small photos of people’s faces, gathered via CCTV footage and social media. According to the police, the general public has been making calls to alert them about the identity of those on the poster.

“Apart from calls, we are also getting messages on WhatsApp. In some cases, they are neighbors or acquaintances,” said Jadaun.

Police then independently verify information provided by the public, with teams cross checking information to “ensure an innocent person is not arrested”. Following police investigation and feedback from people, 26 people were arrested on Sunday from Loni itself.

Ghaziabad was one of the six western UP districts where violence broke out during anti-CAA protests. Seven FIRs — three in Muradnagar and one each in Loni Border, Loni, Sahibabad and Kotwali police stations — have been filed under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) and other sections against hundreds of named and unnamed accused.

