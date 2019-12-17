Jamia, AMU protest highlights: Students lead protest at India Gate, read Preamble of Constitution

An injured protester being taken away, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Elsewhere in the country, protests spilled over to a third day in West Bengal where at least 15 railway stations and two local trains were vandalised, while an internet clampdown continued in Assam, where the agitation first turned violent last week.

In Delhi, the day started with students of Jamia organising a “community march” to mobilise people for a Parliament march “in the near future” and inform local residents about the new law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis — but not Muslims — who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014.

However, as the crowd swelled, a section of protesters grew restive and insisted they march to Parliament today itself. Violence broke out when some protesters tried to reach the Ring Road but were stopped by police from going further.

The situation on the campus escalated around 6.45 pm, when police personnel in riot gear dragged out four-five students and beat them with lathis before putting them inside a bus. Teargas shells were simultaneously lobbed inside the campus as protesters retaliated by hurling stones at personnel gathered at the gates.

At around 7 pm, over 100 students were taken out of the campus in a line with their hands in the air. They said they had been brought out from the central library.

University authorities, meanwhile, dissociated themselves from the protests and said local residents were indulging in stone-pelting and arson.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concerns over the "deteriorating law and order situation" and sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. The Supreme Court, on the other hand, took note of the violence and agreed to hear on Tuesday a batch of petitions on the condition that all rioting must stop.