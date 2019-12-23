Daryaganj violence: Delhi court extends judicial custody of 15 people by two weeks

Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar sent the accused persons to further 14-day judicial custody after rejecting their bail applications. (Representational Image) Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar sent the accused persons to further 14-day judicial custody after rejecting their bail applications. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court on Monday sent 15 people, arrested in connection with the violence over the new citizenship law in Old Delhi’s Daryaganj, to two-week judicial custody.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar sent the accused persons to further 14-day judicial custody after rejecting their bail applications.

The court passed the order after they were produced before it on expiry of their two-day judicial custody (JC).

On Saturday, the court had sent the accused to two days’ JC.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App