Citizen lounge by day, study hub by evening: New Delhi DM office opens doors to students

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The New Delhi District Magistrate’s office, a key public-facing facility handling services ranging from property registrations and court marriages to caste and income certificates, has opened part of its premises to underprivileged children from nearby areas and civil services aspirants who will be offered a dedicated reading corner, library and computer facilities with internet access to study and prepare for examinations.
Called as a “citizen lounge-cum-new-age learning centre”, the space was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. It will function as a community learning centre after public hours, providing a conducive environment for students and job aspirants.
The lounge-cum-learning centre has a seating capacity for 40 people and is equipped with air-conditioners, computers with Wi-Fi connection, books ranging from novels to ones for competitive exams. It also has basic amenities like washrooms, toilets and drinking water.
The CM inspected the citizen lounge, the library and reading corner, and the newly constructed toilet block. Describing the initiative as an excellent example of good governance and public service, she said that ensuring that citizens visiting administrative offices should have a dignified, comfortable and positive experience is a key priority for the Delhi government.
Gupta said that the facility is not merely a waiting lounge or a library, but a symbol of a new approach to governance and administration. Children from nearby settlements and economically weaker sections will be able to benefit from facilities that are not ordinarily or easily available to them, she highlighted.
The centre will serve as a citizen lounge from 9 am to 3 pm when the common people can visit the DM’s office. “People often have to wait or stand in long queues. Sometimes couples come in wedding outfits but have to wait in the open. They can now wait in the lounge area, sit in AC rooms till their turn comes… After 3 pm, the premises will be open for students preparing for competitive exams and children from underprivileged families,” said an official.
Officials said that they are also planning to invite students on volunteering on weekends to teach children from the nearby slums music, painting or guide them in extra curricular activities. “We will buy equipment like guitar, paints, colours and keep in the library…,” said officials.
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