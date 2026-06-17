Citizen lounge by day, study hub by evening: New Delhi DM office opens doors to students

Gupta said that the facility is not merely a waiting lounge or a library, but a symbol of a new approach to governance and administration. Children from nearby settlements and economically weaker sections will be able to benefit from facilities that are not ordinarily or easily available to them, she highlighted.

The New Delhi District Magistrate’s office, a key public-facing facility handling services ranging from property registrations and court marriages to caste and income certificates, has opened part of its premises to underprivileged children from nearby areas and civil services aspirants who will be offered a dedicated reading corner, library and computer facilities with internet access to study and prepare for examinations.

Called as a “citizen lounge-cum-new-age learning centre”, the space was inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday. It will function as a community learning centre after public hours, providing a conducive environment for students and job aspirants.

The lounge-cum-learning centre has a seating capacity for 40 people and is equipped with air-conditioners, computers with Wi-Fi connection, books ranging from novels to ones for competitive exams. It also has basic amenities like washrooms, toilets and drinking water.