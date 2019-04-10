Citing threat from woman’s kin, inter-faith couple approach Delhi HC

An inter-faith couple Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking police protection, alleging that the woman’s family was threatening them.

Seeking to enforce their ‘Right to Life and Personal Liberty’, the couple, in their plea filed in the name of the woman, said the two are adults and that she had married the man of her “own free will”.

Advocate Utkarsh Singh, who filed the petition on behalf of the woman, said the two met in March 2016, while the woman was working with a telecom company in Mumbai.

The plea stated that the couple performed nikaah last month and the woman changed her name after conversion. It also highlighted the manner in which the woman was pressured by her parents after she disclosed her relationship with the man.

“The petitioner (woman) met with severe mental torture — that she will be a victim of ‘love-jihad’ and she will be left by (the man) after two years,” the plea stated.

The plea alleged that the woman’s uncle, who she claimed is associated with the BJP and Hindu Sena, has threatened to “kill” her.

The woman said she approached the HC with help of an NGO and is willing to live independently.“The petitioner is still living under fear of her uncle… and her father… and Hindu Sena and is seeking protection of this court,” the plea said, adding that after her nikaah, she was forcibly kept at Prajna Swadhaar Kendra in Mangaluru and was taken to a place daily where she was indoctrinated against Islam,” the plea stated.