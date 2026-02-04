Citing Kafka, Delhi HC orders release of former PBG man convicted of rape

A similar plea for premature release by Satender, the other convict in the case, is pending before the Delhi High Court.

Turning to The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka, the Delhi High Court has ordered early release of Harpreet Singh, a former member of the President’s Bodyguard who was sentenced to life imprisonment, along with colleague Satender Singh, for the gangrape of a college student at the Buddha Jayanti Park in the Capital in 2003.

Describing the Sentence Review Board’s decision-making process as “fundamentally flawed”, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, in her order on January 30, observed that the convict, Harpreet Singh, “has been trapped by the State in the frozen image of his past criminality”.

The bench said the SRB’s decision to not grant Harpreet early release in 2024 and its subsequent approval by the Lieutenant Governor were “arbitrary, irrational, and contrary to the record”.