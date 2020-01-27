Citing Beijing, Tiwari says BJP will install 60 smog towers in capital

Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

BJP will install 60 smog towers in the city if it comes to power, the party’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari said Sunday.

Tiwari was addressing people at Jamrudpur in the Greater Kailash constituency during a ‘Twitter Chaupal’.

“Till some years ago, pollution in Beijing was very high, children were forced to use masks. Then they installed smog towers and things improved there. These smog towers are very effective and they cost around Rs 2.5 crore each. Sixty smog towers are enough to clean Delhi. In the first year, we will reduce pollution by 70%. We can clean the city using a small amount, less than what Kejriwal spent on advertisements,” said Tiwari after a Twitter user asked about the party’s plans to curb pollution in the city.

Hitting out at AAP, Tiwari said the party had failed to fulfill its promises in the field of education as it had not built schools or colleges.

“Where are the schools and colleges that were promised? People are now bored of AAP’s tactics. He has been accusing the Prime Minister of not allowing him to work and then he says suddenly that the last five years have been good for Delhi. How is it possible,” Tiwari said.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was elected to the Assembly in both 2013 and 2015, will square off against the BJP councillor from the area, Shikha Rai.

She is among the few councillors to have managed to get a ticket from BJP.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App