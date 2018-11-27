Citing ‘anarchy’, AAP seeks control over Delhi Police

The Delhi Assembly Monday passed a resolution demanding that the Delhi Police be brought under the control of the elected government, saying that the deteriorating law and order situation has brought the national capital on the brink of anarchy. Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had moved the resolution during the day-long special session, convened to discuss the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Secretariat, and the ruckus during the Signature Bridge inauguration.

Advertising

Addressing the House, Kejriwal said the Prime Minister should resign if he cannot protect the chief minister of the national capital. “He is avenging his defeat in Delhi,” the CM said. Other AAP MLAs who spoke on the issue stressed that if any physical harm is caused to Kejriwal, the BJP government and the PM would be held responsible. Kejriwal, too, blamed the BJP for the attack, claiming the party was insecure due to AAP’s growing popularity among people.

“Home Minister Rajnath Singh called me on the day of the attack. I clearly told him that he will (know) better about the attacker since they sent him after all,” he claimed. The resolution stated that due to the “subversive and disruptive” instructions of the Centre to Delhi Police through the Lt-Governor, the elected government was unable to enlist any support from Delhi Police, even in enforcing laws such as the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

As an immediate measure, the resolution demanded that the Centre devolve certain powers to the Delhi government, so it can enforce measures such as ESMA through police. Jain said that the government had recently invoked ESMA to keep DTC services running, but police did nothing to implement the law. “Delhi has earned the dubious distinction of being the crime capital of India. Even the CM can be attacked in his own office. Incidents of firing have become common in centrally located areas like Shalimar Bagh,” Jain said.

Advertising

“As Home Minister, I had directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to get an FIR lodged in the Signature Bridge case. The ACS had forwarded it to police, but no action was taken. Instead, an FIR was lodged against the CM. Delhi has been turned into a hub of anarchy. Those sitting in North Block and South Block are playing the role of the Britishers,” he said.

Reacting to the resolution, Delhi Police, in a statement, said: “It is incorrect to say that Delhi Police does not support the Delhi government on implementation of ESMA… Whenever any such report has been received, necessary legal action has been taken. With regard to the alleged incident of the attack on the Hon’ble CM, prompt legal action was taken by police and further investigation is being conducted… as per law.”

The session has been extended by a day to discuss the issue of voters name being deleted.