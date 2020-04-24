CISF’s Metro proposal: Mandatory Aarogya Setu app, barring people with flu symptoms

The CISF has proposed frisking of passengers using a metal detector from a distance of 2.5 metres. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) The CISF has proposed frisking of passengers using a metal detector from a distance of 2.5 metres. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

To ensure social distancing at Metro stations and airports once the lockdown is lifted, the CISF has proposed frisking of passengers using a metal detector from a distance of 2.5 metres, barring people with flu-like symptoms from the premises, and mandatory installation of Aarogya Setu app on phones of commuters. Compulsory face masks and handwash points at the entry are also among the recommendations.

A senior CISF official said they have prepared a proposal after discussing with various stakeholders, and will implement it only after receiving the consent of the ministries concerned.

“We have decided that our security personnel will frisk using hand metal detectors after maintaining a distance of 2.5 metres. And distance of a metre will be maintained between passengers waiting for screening. They will first ask them to take out all their accessories and will not touch them physically. If they find anything suspicious during frisking, they will again ask the person concerned to take out that specific material. They will be allowed inside only after proper frisking,” said CISF spokesperson Hemendra Singh.

Officials said all Metro passengers will have to take out metallic items such as belts and buckles before frisking and keep them in their bags, which will go through an X-ray scanner. Those without bags will be allowed to put metallic items in trays, as in the case of airport security.

Singh also said they will conduct thermal screening of all passengers at entry points of airports and Metro stations. “After screening, those found with abnormal temperatures and having a cold, cough and other flu-like symptoms will not be allowed to enter,” he said.

As of now, CISF personnel are only on the lookout for anti-social elements, but the proposals suggests keeping a tab on those found sneezing or coughing too.

CISF officials have also insisted on mandatory use of the Aarogya Setu app by commuters. “Aarogya Setu app, with inbuilt e-pass feature, could be employed for identification of suspected persons (having COVID-19 infection). Persons with high risks for both spreading as well as contracting infections should be discouraged from using the Metro,” a senior official said.

“We will ask our staff to sanitise every two hours and all persons entering airport/Metro premises will be mandatorily wearing masks. Hand sanitisation or washing facility will also be available at the entry points,” Singh said.

CISF has also proposed keeping at least four personal protective equipment (PPE) suits at all Metro stations to handle a suspected passenger or baggage. “Four PPE suits will be kept as standby. CISF personnel will wear regular uniforms with full sleeves, gloves and masks covering nose and mouth. Friskers and X-ray baggage screeners will wear additional face shields or visors to protect their face, especially the eyes, from exposure,” an official said.

