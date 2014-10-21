CISF trains college students in martial arts

Months after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) began training its women commandos in a Filipino martial arts form, colleges have approached the CISF, requesting it to train its students.

While CISF already held demonstrations at Miranda House and Indraprastha University on Teachers’ Day, it plans to now reach out to schools.

Training in ‘Pekiti-Tirsia Kali’, a decade old martial arts form that originated in Philippines, was imparted to the first batch of women commandos in August for the purpose of patrolling trains and Delhi Metro stations. Following this, the CISF trained to women commandos at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) as well.

“After the demonstration, Miranda House college asked us to train its students for a week. Accordingly, 50 students from the college were provided training for two hours everyday from September 23 to September 30. We taught them the basics of the self-defense techniques. Girls should be made aware of how they can raise the alarm whenever they find something suspicious,” the official said.

Speaking to Newsline, principal of Miranda House Pratibha Jolly said, “For the past three years, CISF has been regularly invited for the orientation programmes and annual functions. Students need to be made aware that there is also another security force guarding our installations apart from the army and the police. At the last function, women commandos had demonstrated their expertise in the Filipino martial arts form which impressed our students…”

“At the end of the week-long training, at least 30 students have requested for advanced training. We will try and organise this after the semester exams” Jolly said.

Director General of CISF Arvind Ranjan said, “The idea is to sensitise women on safety measures. This training helped our staff. We learned that training has helped passengers across the Metro lines. While our endeavour is to reach out to more colleges, we will also try approaching schools.”

