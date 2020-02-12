WATCH: CISF seizes foreign currency hidden inside peanuts, meatballs at Delhi airport

The estimated worth of this seized cache is about Rs 45 lakh and the passenger, who carries a tourist visa for Dubai, and the currency have been handed over to Customs authorities. (Photo: Video grab) The estimated worth of this seized cache is about Rs 45 lakh and the passenger, who carries a tourist visa for Dubai, and the currency have been handed over to Customs authorities. (Photo: Video grab)

In a bizarre case of foreign currency smuggling unearthed Wednesday, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized notes hidden inside cooked pieces of meat, peanuts and sealed biscuit packets from a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

A total of 508 currency notes were recovered from the eatables, news agency PTI reported.

The unique modus operandi of smuggling notes came to light when security personnel at Terminal-3 confronted a 25-year-old man, Murad Ali, after noticing his ‘suspicious’ behaviour. The passenger was slated to board an Air India flight to Dubai.

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger namely Mr Murad Alam carrying high volume of foreign currency worth approx. INR 45 lakh concealed in peanuts, biscuit packets & other eatable items kept inside his baggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. Passenger was handed over to customs. pic.twitter.com/AJgO6x4WjN — CISF (@CISFHQrs) February 12, 2020

“On physical checking of the passenger’s baggage, a high volume of foreign currency was found concealed in cooked mutton pieces, peanuts, biscuit packets, and other eatables,” CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

“This is a unique and peculiar way of concealing foreign currency for smuggling,” Singh added.

A video of the incident shows the security personnel cracking open peanuts, unzipping sealed biscuit packets, and digging into greasy meatballs to extract an assortment of Saudi Riyal, Qatari Riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Omani Riyal and Euro currency, all neatly rolled and wrapped inside.

The estimated worth of this seized cache is about Rs 45 lakh and the passenger, who carries a tourist visa for Dubai, and the currency have been handed over to Customs authorities, the CISF spokesperson told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd