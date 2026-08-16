CISF official suspended for ‘taking woman’s photos secretly’ inside Delhi Metro train

An official of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was suspended for allegedly taking photographs of a woman secretly inside a Delhi Metro train, police said on Sunday.

The CISF suspended the official, who was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), and initiated an inquiry following the incident, officers said.

The official was confronted by other passengers after the woman allegedly noticed him taking her photos. They were travelling on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network. The Delhi Police said that the woman, however, refused to file an official complaint against him.

A matter has been reported regarding the alleged misconduct by a CISF personnel towards a female passenger in a metro train. The CISF has viewed this with utmost seriousness at the highest levels. The concerned personnel has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, and… — CISF Delhi Metro (@CISF_Delhimetro) August 16, 2026

Some passengers also recorded the incident on their mobile phones. A purported video of the incident was even uploaded on social media later.

According to a police officer, the incident took place on Saturday evening near AIIMS Metro station on the Yellow Line. The official initially denied taking any photo. However, passengers claimed that multiple photographs of the woman were found in his phone’s gallery.

In the purported video uploaded on social media, the woman can be seen confronting the CISF official, who is dressed in his uniform. She is also heard asking him, “What is this, bhaiya?” Another passenger says: “Dekho kitni photo hain (See how many photographs are there)”.

The woman then says, “Delete kijiye. Phone mujhe dijiye (Delete the photos. Give me the phone).”

It also shows some passengers trying to take the mobile phone from the official. He, however, refuses and this leads to a commotion.

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Officers said that the Delhi Metro Police subsequently reached the spot and took the CISF official into custody before handing him over to the authorities concerned.

A PCR call was also made around midnight, officers said.

The Delhi Metro Police subsequently informed the CISF about the incident.

The CISF confirmed that the official was suspended and an inquiry was initiated against him.

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The Delhi Metro’s security is managed by the CISF, while the Delhi Police has the authority to register a case and carry out an investigation.