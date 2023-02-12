scorecardresearch
CISF constable among three held for loot, kidnapping

A 25-year-old CISF constable and two other persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Rs 32 lakh from a shop employee in North Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi a week ago, officials said.

The CISF constable was posted at Shastri Park Metro station, police said.

The complainant in the case, Surya Pratap Singh, stated that he works at a shop in Chandni Chowk which is engaged in the business of exchange of old currency notes. On February 6 around 12.30 pm, he claimed that he went to Gokhle Market to collect a parcel in which new currency notes were packed.

After collecting five bags of the notes, he along with an e-rickshaw driver were returning when they were stopped near a petrol pump by four persons in police uniform, claiming to be policemen.

“They enquired about the plastic bags and asked to produce its bill and GST copy, but the complainant and the driver couldn’t produce the same. So they kept the five bags in their car and asked Singh to come to Rohini police station with them,” the DCP said.

After reaching Wazirabad flyover, the accused persons dropped Singh and asked him to call his employer, following which they fled the spot with the money.

Officers said two other persons are currently absconding.

